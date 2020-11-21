New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,510 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 198,666 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,201,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 153,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

APAM stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.34%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.