New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $34.41 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Truist lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

