New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Parsley Energy worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,994 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PE stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

PE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Johnson Rice cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

