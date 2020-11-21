New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 100,288 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,288 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after buying an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,199,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.