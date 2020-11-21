New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Bruker worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 157.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Bruker by 17.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 262,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 217,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 67,235 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 68,689 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

