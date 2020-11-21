New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 66,500 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Mattel worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 2.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after buying an additional 171,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,451,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 65,011 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,504.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

