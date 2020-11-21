New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Sonoco Products worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after buying an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

