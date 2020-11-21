New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,086 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Primerica worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

