New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PB shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

