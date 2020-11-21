New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Equitrans Midstream worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.97 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

