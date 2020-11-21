New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

