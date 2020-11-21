New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 962,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 503,022 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 195.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE:IPG opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

