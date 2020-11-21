New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the second quarter worth $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

