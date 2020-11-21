American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

KNSL stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $236.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,891,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

