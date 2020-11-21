John H. Turner Sells 10,000 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

