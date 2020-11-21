John H. Turner Sells 10,000 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.04.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
