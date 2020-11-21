Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $312,094.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $63,544.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00.

FFIV stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.