Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $199,450.24 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $199,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $936,056.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $279.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.78. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $292.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.75.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.