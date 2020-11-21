Stephen H. Kay Sells 1,324 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $314,860.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,385,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $263.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day moving average is $160.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. KeyCorp began coverage on Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

