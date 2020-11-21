Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director Sells 4,269 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 358.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

