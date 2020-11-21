Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 3,764 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $71.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

