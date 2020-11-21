Thomas E. Hale Sells 13,708 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SVMK stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

