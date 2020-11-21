New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $28.60 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

