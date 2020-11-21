Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastly were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after acquiring an additional 625,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $332,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,188,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,521,506 shares of company stock valued at $132,522,154. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

