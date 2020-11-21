California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,580 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Oshkosh worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.