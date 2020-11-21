California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Performance Food Group worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $579,055,000 after buying an additional 6,552,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,156,000 after buying an additional 777,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,992,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,077,149 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of PFGC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,814. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.