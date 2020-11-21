First Trust Advisors LP Sells 20,260 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $11,127,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $232.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -181.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.54.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

