Paul Luongo Sells 9,142 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $718,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 256,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,328.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 23rd, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29.
  • On Thursday, September 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $183,183.60.
  • On Monday, August 24th, Paul Luongo sold 16,252 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,869.44.

Fastly stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $181,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent
Fastly, Inc. Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
Fastly, Inc. Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,580 Shares of Oshkosh Co.
California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,580 Shares of Oshkosh Co.
California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Performance Food Group
California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Performance Food Group
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 20,260 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 20,260 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc.
Paul Luongo Sells 9,142 Shares of Fastly, Inc. Stock
Paul Luongo Sells 9,142 Shares of Fastly, Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report