Paul Luongo Sells 9,142 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $718,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 256,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,328.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29.

On Thursday, September 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $183,183.60.

On Monday, August 24th, Paul Luongo sold 16,252 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,869.44.

Fastly stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $181,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

