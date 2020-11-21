California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,273 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 166.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

