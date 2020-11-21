California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Freshpet worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 5,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,669 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,209 shares of company stock worth $4,908,724 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $139.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

