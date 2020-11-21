California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 12,717 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 757,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 584,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $36.45 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

