California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.99 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Redfin worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at $944,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,104. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDFN opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

