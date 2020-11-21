California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,080 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ:BL opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -163.22 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $114.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,930,141 over the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.