Thomas A. Hassfurther Sells 5,000 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PKG opened at $129.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

