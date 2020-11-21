California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 18,600 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,895,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

