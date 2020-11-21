California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 43,687 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667,876 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $16,866,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

