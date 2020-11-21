California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,169 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of MSA Safety worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $355,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,835. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $142.63 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $148.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average of $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

