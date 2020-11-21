California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,600 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Invitae worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitae by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Invitae by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,427 shares of company stock worth $2,754,798. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

