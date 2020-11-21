California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.24 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 466.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $14.95 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.37.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

