California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 39,667 Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in XP were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of XP by 147.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of XP by 233.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter worth $535,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XP by 4,799.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 112,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter worth $483,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XP. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of XP stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

