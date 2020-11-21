California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,368 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of AGCO worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,827,000 after buying an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AGCO by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after buying an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AGCO by 113.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after buying an additional 1,053,844 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AGCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Melius raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.94.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,658 shares of company stock worth $14,324,895. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

