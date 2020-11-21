California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,248 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of East West Bancorp worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 375,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 943,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 247,094 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,413,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

