New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 138.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 146,590 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Invitae worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitae by 44.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invitae by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $48.00 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $35,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,427 shares of company stock worth $2,754,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

