First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,904,235 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,904,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of WPX Energy worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $62,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

