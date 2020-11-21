Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.44 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

