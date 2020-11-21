California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,688 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,380 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of First Solar worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,342,825 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $97.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

