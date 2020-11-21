California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,711 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of National Instruments worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

