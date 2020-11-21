California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.52 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

PLUG opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $12,888,750.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,950,047 shares of company stock worth $76,484,411. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

