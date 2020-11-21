First Trust Advisors LP Buys 97,820 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. ValuEngine lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.