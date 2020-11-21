First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of LPL Financial worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,256 shares of company stock worth $1,088,947 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $90.07 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

