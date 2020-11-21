242,146 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 242,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

